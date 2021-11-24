Save $600 on a high-end MacBook Pro in massive Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a serious laptop that will handle all hefty creative work, and you like a bargain, this 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) could be perfect for you. We've seen it crop up at various retailers today, but currently the only one left is over at Best Buy: dropped from $2,799.99 to $2,199.99 saving $600.

Let us be clear: this is a heavy duty laptop that most certainly isn't aimed for casual users. It's the 9th Gen i9 iteration, with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. If you need a big laptop that will handle all your video editing, photo editing and design work, all day long, this is the powerhouse laptop for you.

In fact, we gave this laptop a beaming review when we got it. We love its lovely screen, quality keyboard and most importantly its huge power. So why such a big discount? Well, with this year's release of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, we think some retailers are getting rid of 'old' stock. Want to just pay the extra money and get the 2021 model? Check out the best deal this Black Friday on that below.

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2020): $2,799.99 MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2020): $2,799.99 $2,199 at Best Buy

Save $600: This is the biggest saving on the whopping 9th Gen i9 model, 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's a beast with its AMD Radeon Pro 5500M and 1TB SSD. We loved it in 2019 when it released, and we still rank it as one of the best.



MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021): $2,699 at Best Buy MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021): $2,699 at Best Buy

Want the latest version of the full-spec 16-inch MacBook Pro? There's currently no discount on it, so you'll have to pay the full whack. Makes the above deal look pretty good, doesn't it?!



Don't want or need the absolute highest specs? These are the best MacBook Pro deals in your area:

