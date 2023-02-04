This awesome Apple macOS photo hack is hiding in plain sight

By Daniel Piper
published

"Have I been living under a rock?"

MacOS screenshot showing a cat cut out of an image
(Image credit: Davey Heuser on Twitter)

Most of the time when Apple hacks do the rounds, they're not actually that impressive. Often, the definition of the word 'hack' is somewhat stretched (why, yes, I did know I can use my MacBook to send emails). But every now and again we see something awesome that's hiding in plain sight.

One Twitter user has shared a simple screen recording demonstrating how Preview on macOS is capable of removing an image's background just like the iPhone, along with the question "Have I been living under the rock?". Judging by the responses, the area under said rock has a very large population. (Want to try it for yourself? Check out the best MacBook Pro deals.)

Davey Heuser's screen recording shows that all the user has to do in Preview is right-click the file, select Quick Actions and click Remove Background. That's it. And just like the iPhone's mind-blowing photo cutout feature, Preview is able to detect and isolate the subject of the image. 

"What, that was possible the entire time?" One user comments, while another adds, "One year after buying it, still discovering what my Mac can do." Indeed, almost every week it turns out an awesome MacOS feature has been hiding under our noses. From long-exposure photos to, er, Siri-powered Harry Potter spells, the internet is discovering brand new hacks pretty much constantly.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

