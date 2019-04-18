Master game cinematics with issue 247 of 3D World

This issue, along with our usual reviews, inspiration and regular Q and A sections, we explore the diverse world of in game cinematics. With a mix of features, interviews and training, you'll soon be on the road to mastering your own 3D projects.

We take a look inside 3D World 247 to find out what else is in store...

Feature: Dumbo

Discover Dumbo

In this feature, we take you behind the scenes on Disney's reimagined version of Dumbo, made under the stylised eye of Tim Burton.

Tutorial: X-Particles fluid sims pt2; Cycles

Replicate the opening titles of Daredevil

In this tutorial series, industry expert and product manager at Insydium, Mike Batchelor, shows you how to create awesome viscous fluid sims. Here, he shows you how to set up the render using Cycles.

Tutorial: Create a military vehicle in Cinema 4D

Master Cinema 4D hard surface modelling

In this issue we show you how to use Cinema 4D's many modelling tools to create a photorealistic military vehicle.

Feature: Manage your scenes with ftrack review

Learn how to use ftrack review

Mike Griggs delves into the latest version, showing you how to use ftrack review for your own projects.

Feature: Game cinematics

Discover in game movies

We take a look at the diverse assortment of cut scenes found in modern video games, exploring trends, tools and techniques.

