Could this fix the Nintendo Switch's most controversial problem?

The Nintendo Switch is one of our favourite consoles, but it does have its foibles. The most controversial of these is the Joy-Cons' notorious stick drift, which can cause them to detect non-existent inputs, leading to frustrating mistakes in play.

The makers of third-party controllers have been trying to solve the problem in their offerings, and one is now claiming to have achieved it. That's the bold claim CRKD is making for its Nitro Deck, a new handheld deck for Nintendo Switch (see our pick of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for more options).

CRKD is a new hardware developer that's appeared on the scene with an accessory it says resolves the Nintendo Switch stick drift issue. Designed to work with both the standard Switch and the newer Switch OLED, the Nitro Deck is described as a 'Professional Handheld Deck' with a low latency USB-C connection for fast reaction times. The trailer above says the Hall effect thumbsticks are precise, durable and have "Zero" stick drift.

That final claim is already selling the device for fans, with many comments referring to it. "They had me at 'No more stick drift'," one person wrote. "Imagine if this released earlier in the Switch's life cycle. This would probably have been THE go-to accessory," someone else wrote.

Other selling points listed in the trailer include a comfy grip, switchable tops for the joysticks and trigger buttons on the back for FPS games and various skin colours, two of them in collaboration with Limited Run Games. It seems there are two USB-C ports on the back too for charging.

The price? The Nitro Deck starts at $60, while the Nostalgia and Limited Run versions cost $90. Pre-orders are open for shipping in September. We'll look forward to seeing if it lives up to its claims. In the meantime, if you're still looking for a console, see the best Nintendo Switch prices below, or see our guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals.