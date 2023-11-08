Nintendo announces live-action Zelda movie – but fans wish it was animated

By Natalie Fear
published

The people want a Ghibli collab.

Link from the Legend of Zelda game series
We've come a long way since Nintendo's original 8-bit Zelda game – will the live-action Link look like the modern games? (Image credit: Richard A. Brooks via Getty Images)

There's exciting news for Zelda fans as Nintendo announces it's developing a live-action movie based on the iconic Legend of Zelda game series. The upcoming movie will be produced by Nintendo's official Fellow and Representative Director, Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary creator behind the original series.

After the popularity of The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year, Nintendo's growth into the wider world of entertainment is an exciting move from the company, and with Miyamoto taking the lead on this latest project, the Zelda movie seems equally set for success. (For more retro gaming nostalgia, check out our collection of the best video games of the 90s). 

Shigeru Miyamoto at the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Shigeru Miyamoto at the premiere of Nintendo's latest film 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Image credit: Gilbert Flores via Getty Images)

In an official press release, Nintendo announced that Miyamoto will be partnering with Avi Arad of Arad Productions Inc. – Chairman of the studio behind Marvel hits such as 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and video game movies such as 'Uncharted'. The film itself is set to be directed by Wes Ball (director of the popular Maze Runner movie franchise) and will be funded 50% by Nintendo and 50% by Sony.

The movie announcement was received well by fans on X after a rather unexpected tweet was posted from Mr Miyamoto himself. "This is Miyamoto," the post begins, reading more like a heavenly calling than a humble movie announcement. "I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san," he continues.

While it's certainly exciting news, fans shouldn't get their hopes up too soon, as Miyamoto revealed "It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it." The storyline of the movie remains a mystery but it's certainly built a lot of hype among fans – who knows, maybe soon we'll have our very own Nintendo cinematic universe? 

While most fans were happy with the live-action movie announcement, some were hoping that Nintendo would go down the animated route, and after seeing the recent fan-made Ghibli-style Zelda animation, we can kind of see why. 

For more from the world of gaming, check out the adorable Zelda-inspired pixel art game that's a welcome dose of Nintendo-like nostalgia, or take a look at this ultra-cute Moomin's game that looks perfect for a cosy winter gaming sesh. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

