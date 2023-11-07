This adorable Moomin game might have just convinced me to get a Switch

An official teaser trailer has just dropped for the upcoming Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley game, a musical adventure that brings the beloved series to life. With adorable illustrative-style graphics and an ultra-cute soundtrack, the game looks set to be the perfect slice of escapism for a cosy winter day.

Coming to PC and Nintendo Switch, the game is set to release early next year, where fans can immerse themselves in the open world of Moominvalley, encountering some familiar faces along the way.

(Image credit: Hyper Games via YouTube)

Developed by Hyper Games, the story follows Snufkin as he works to "restore the harmony of Moominvalley, after a series of grotesque parks have appeared and ruined the valley's natural balance." The adventure game based on Tove Jansson's stories and illustrations is a gorgeous homage to the originals that feels like a storybook brought to life through its hand-drawn visual style and whimsical aesthetic.

The game features open-world mechanics and over 50 adorable inhabitants to interact with as you unveil mysteries by solving musical and environmental puzzles. It seems that the soundtrack (composed in collaboration with Sigur Rós) will be a key component of the gameplay, as the teaser invites us to "enjoy a symphony of quests" to "restore the harmony of nature" – cue plenty of scenes featuring Snufkin tearing up the harmonica.

Your journey will see you knocking over statues, pulling out signs and distracting police officers in order to restore nature and the Moominvalley inhabitants' homes. As stated on its official website, "The game is an ambient and wholesome experience for both kids and adults," so whether you want an immersive nostalgia trip or a magical introduction to the wonderful world of Moomins, the game is set to be a hit across generations.

While there's currently no official release date, you can add the game to your Steam Wishlist and keep updated via the game's official website.