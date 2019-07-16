Rare Copic Marker deals are unmissable

Making artwork digitally is all well and good, but sometimes you need that unmistakable feel of actually creating something physical. A fantastic way to do this is with a set of top-quality markers, and they don't come much better than Copic's.

Copic Markers are the go-to marker for top Manga artists and other pro creatives, and among today's great Prime Day deals you can save over £80 on the Copic Marker 36 piece set.

Refillable with replaceable nibs, they're high quality and reliable illustrating tools built to provide a lifetime of use. With a chisel tip at one end and a brush tip at the other – with plenty of other tip size available to purchase separately – plus the option to use them as part of an airbrushing system, they're insanely versatile.

Copic Markers are refillable and built to last a lifetime (Image credit: Copic)

What they're not, though, is particularly cheap, which is why these Amazon Prime Day deals are ones you won't want to miss. A set of 36 Copic Markers would normally set you back £220, but right now you can pick one up for just £136.29.

Check out the best Prime Day Copic Marker deals below:

Copic Marker 36 Piece Set: £219.95 £136.29

Save £83.66: These versatile, top quality markers are an essential tool for Manga artists, graphic designers, architects and more. They're refillable with replaceable nibs and will give you a lifetime of use.



View Deal

Copic Ciao 12 Piece Marker Set: £44.50 £34.85

Save £9.65: This small set of Copic markers includes all the primary colours as well as a few extras thrown in for you to sketch and draw to your heart's content. The perfect way to begin your Copic marker collection.



View Deal

Copic Marker SB12 12-Piece Sketch: $83.88 $52

Save $31.88: The markers created for creative people just got a whole lot more affordable. Right now you can get this 12-piece set of Copic markers for the bargain price of just $52. At that price, you may as well treat you to two packets.

View Deal

If colour precision matters to you then a set of Copic markers is a must. Copic uses computerised colour matching and strict manufacturing standards to ensure colour consistency across every batch, so you can be sure that when you refill your Copic markers they'll deliver exactly the same hues as they did when you bought them.

Copic ink is quick-drying, non-toxic and permanent, and each bottle will refill your marker up to nine times, so there's little danger of running out of colour when you're halfway through your latest work. Whether you're looking to expand your marker collection or just getting started and want to hit the ground running, these sets are a must-have bargain that you won't want to miss.

If you're just getting started with Copic markers, or don't need such an extensive collection, Amazon is also offering this smaller set at a reduced rate.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime: US | UK | Canada | Australia | India.

Related articles: