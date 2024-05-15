“Incredibly disturbing”: the internet is terrified by King Charles’ new portrait

The King of England has been the subject of ridicule after his official portrait was unveiled earlier this week. The disturbing, post-apocalyptic style portrait with its striking red theme has drawn some hilarious comparisons, from Han Solo to (less flatteringly) a tampon.

While I doubt that artist Jonathan Yeo's intentions were to grab his art supplies and produce a portrait that looks straight from the depths of hell, the internet has not disappointed with its out-of-pocket comparisons. Despite the backlash, there's a reason behind the blazing depiction, celebrating heritage, strength and sovereignty in the boldest of ways.

So why does King Charles look like a victim of a Just Stop Oil protest? Naturally red is often associated with the Welsh Guards that protect Buckingham Palace, but it's also strategically used to compliment the decor of Drapers’ Hall where the portrait will reside. In colour psychology, red is a signifier of strength and power – a colour synonymous with regality.

I'd argue it's an interesting choice to envelop the King in a disconcerting red mist, but the eerie monochromia is a purposeful touch, aiming to draw the viewer to the King's face. It's part of the monarchy's modern approach, showcasing the "human being underneath" (Yeo's words, not mine). The monarch butterfly perched on his left shoulder gestures to the King's continuous environmentalism efforts – a subtle yet poignant symbol.

You could spend hours dissecting the nuance of the new portrait, but predictably the internet was more interested in the memes. "I’m not sure why Charles commissioned a portrait of himself burning in hell?" one X user commented, while another compared the artwork to a scene from The Shining.

X users weren't afraid to get unfiltered with their opinions, with many drawing connections to the tampon-gate scandal that plagued the King's younger years. Others drew connections to the Picture of Dorian Gray, while some joked about its resemblance to Han Solo in red carbonite. With one user calling it "incredibly disturbing and off-putting," the general consensus seems to be that we're all deeply disconcerted and confused – comforting feelings when looking at a portrait of the reigning monarch.

