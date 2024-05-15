“Incredibly disturbing”: the internet is terrified by King Charles’ new portrait

By
published

Why does it look like he’s emerging from a hell portal?

Portrait of King Charles by Jonathan Yeo
(Image credit: Jonathan Yeo)

The King of England has been the subject of ridicule after his official portrait was unveiled earlier this week. The disturbing, post-apocalyptic style portrait with its striking red theme has drawn some hilarious comparisons, from Han Solo to (less flatteringly) a tampon.

While I doubt that artist Jonathan Yeo's intentions were to grab his art supplies and produce a portrait that looks straight from the depths of hell, the internet has not disappointed with its out-of-pocket comparisons. Despite the backlash, there's a reason behind the blazing depiction, celebrating heritage, strength and sovereignty in the boldest of ways.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.