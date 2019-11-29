Save £140 on tickets to GenerateJS over the Black Friday weekend

Working in the creative industries, Black Friday comes second only to Christmas in terms of getting your hands on great gear. But while it’s a great time to grab an Apple Pencil for less or save big with a cracking Black Friday iPad deal, you must be feeling it's a shame there’s no way to make similar savings on great web dev techniques and expertise. We thought so too, which is why we’ve decided make merry this Black Friday and offer you a whopping £140 off tickets to our upcoming web development conference GenerateJS – taking the total price to just £158 + VAT.

Taking place on Thursday 2 April 2020 at Rich Mix, London, GenerateJS is set to bring together some of the most exciting names in JavaScript under one roof. With top speakers such as Jeremy Keith, Phil Hawksworth and Remy Sharp already announced and many more on the way, it already promises to be a fantastic event, offering fascinating topics such as service workers, frameworks and more than a hint of vanilla JS. Couple that with a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale offering you nearly 50 per cent off full-price tickets and you’ll get a whole lot of JavaScript without splashing much cash.

But don’t forget: Black Friday comes but once a year so there’s not a lot of time to catch this fantastic saving. If you want save yourself £140 on this unmissable conference, you’ll need to get yours by 6pm on Cyber Monday, 2 December, using the code BLACKFRIDAY at generateconf.com.

