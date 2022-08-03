Sony's fascinating new PS5 controller concept could shake up video games

We weren't particularly in love with the design of Sony's PS5 DualSense controller when it first emerged in 2021. But it's won us round over the last couple of years after proving to be extremely comfortable and ergonomic. And if a new patent is anything to go by, it could soon become offer an even more immersive gaming experience.

Sony has patented a new controller featuring analogue sticks with built-in force feedback. This could react to the game you're playing, with the sticks becoming harder or easier to move depending on the game, or offering extra vibration. (Feeling lucky? Check out the latest PS5 restock news.)

The current DualSense controller (Image credit: Sony)

As spotted by Metro (opens in new tab), the filing describes how "non-Newtonian fluids" could create "hydraulic resistance" in the analogue sticks. Non-Newtonian fluids can change viscosity under stress (thanks, Wikipedia (opens in new tab)), and examples of such liquids include ketchup, toothpaste, custard and, er, blood. None of which we hope Sony is planning to pump into the DualSense controller any time soon. In the patent, Sony provides the example of a car travelling uphill resulting in resistance of the joystick becoming greater – and gamers having to apply more force.

A screenshot from Sony's patent filing (Image credit: Sony)

This isn't the first controller upgrade we've heard about via the medium of a Sony patent. Earlier this year, Sony filed for a design including a collapsible control stick. This means the joystick could retract into the body of the controller itself, allowing for a more svelte (and potentially more comfortable) design.

As with all patents, whether either design will ever see the light of day remains to be seen, but they're certainly intriguing – and we can't help but wonder if they're offering us a glimpse of the next generation of DualSense. If a PS5 'Pro' ever makes it to market, perhaps it'll arrive complete with a Pro controller?

Time will tell what's on the way, but Sony is certainly on a roll with new accessories of late. Just last week the company revealed a brand new iOS controller created with Backbone – which essentially turns the iPhone into an, er, Apple PlayStation Switch. If you want to start playing right here and now, check out today's best games console deals below.

