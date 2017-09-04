Take a crash course in web design with this bundle

When it comes to advancing your career, there's no reason to wait. Right now is the best time to add new skills to your repertoire to improve your resume or even send you down a new career path. Aspiring designers can make good on their aspirations with the Learn to Web Design 2017 Bundle. Grab it on sale right now for a price you can pick !

There is a lot more going on behind the scenes of your favourite websites than you might imagine. You can learn how to understand and work with all of the parts moving behind the curtains with the Learn to Web Design 2017 Bundle.

With more than 60 hours of lessons across nine courses, this bundle can teach you everything from the fundamentals of user interface to the coding languages like HTML5 and CSS3, to using Photoshop to bring your designs to life.

The courses of the Learn to Web Design 2017 Bundle usually retail for $1,238. You can get them all now for a price you pick . Beat the average to unlock everything, get on the leaderboard, or just pay what you want. You can't go wrong at any price, so grab this deal today! The nine courses in the bundle are:

Learn Photoshop, Web Design & Profitable Freelancing 2017

Adobe Photoshop CC: Your Complete Beginner's Guide

Responsive Web Design: Made Easy

The Complete Bootstrap Masterclass Course: Build 4 Projects

jQuery UI Ultimate: Design Amazing Interfaces Using jQuery UI

UI Design in Photoshop: Start Designing Web & Mobile Apps

Building Websites: Learn Bootstrap for Rapid Web Development

Web Design: Make a Single Page Website Carousel Controls

Design a Website From Scratch: HTML, CSS, Responsive Design

