Take a crash course in web design with this bundle

When it comes to advancing your career, there's no reason to wait. Right now is the best time to add new skills to your repertoire to improve your resume or even send you down a new career path. Aspiring designers can make good on their aspirations with the Learn to Web Design 2017 Bundle.
There is a lot more going on behind the scenes of your favourite websites than you might imagine. You can learn how to understand and work with all of the parts moving behind the curtains with the Learn to Web Design 2017 Bundle.
With more than 60 hours of lessons across nine courses, this bundle can teach you everything from the fundamentals of user interface to the coding languages like HTML5 and CSS3, to using Photoshop to bring your designs to life.
The courses of the Learn to Web Design 2017 Bundle usually retail for $1,238. The nine courses in the bundle are:
- Learn Photoshop, Web Design & Profitable Freelancing 2017
- Adobe Photoshop CC: Your Complete Beginner's Guide
- Responsive Web Design: Made Easy
- The Complete Bootstrap Masterclass Course: Build 4 Projects
- jQuery UI Ultimate: Design Amazing Interfaces Using jQuery UI
- UI Design in Photoshop: Start Designing Web & Mobile Apps
- Building Websites: Learn Bootstrap for Rapid Web Development
- Web Design: Make a Single Page Website Carousel Controls
- Design a Website From Scratch: HTML, CSS, Responsive Design
