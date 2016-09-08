Take your JavaScript to the next level with the new net

Ever since it broke out of the browser, JavaScript has been evolving at a rate of knots. In the latest issue of net, Code School’s Sergio Cruz runs through the new features, tools and libraries that are transforming the way we use the language today. His tips cover the latest features, functional programming, server-side JS, UI frameworks and more.

For a taster of what you can expect, take a look at Sergio’s roundup of five extra awesome features.

Read more: NordVPN review

This month’s freebie

All readers can download a free chapter on from Val Head’s latest book, Designing Interface Animation. In it, you’ll discover how to create different types of prototypes for your animation ideas; from sketches to motion comps and interactive prototypes.

This issue you’ll also find and a guide to creating animations using the FLIP technique, a behind-the-scenes look at the all-new and improved FWA website and lots, lots more – take a flick through some of the pages below...

Image 1 of 5 Learn which testing method to use for which situation

Image 2 of 5 Generate speaker Eva-Lotta Lamm helps you get sketching

Image 3 of 5 Bruce Lawson explores how the web works in emerging markets Image 4 of 5 How Hello Monday and Konform revitalised the FWA site Image 5 of 5 Learn how to build UI animations using FLIP

As frontend development gets increasingly complex and advanced, testing is more important than ever before. This month, Alicia Sedlock breaks down your different testing options and explains how and when to use each one.

There's also an exclusive Q and A with James Veich, author of Dot Con and host of the Brand Impact Awards, in which he reveals how he took on email scammers and won, all in the name of comedy.