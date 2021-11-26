These Black Friday deals on high-end TVs are well worth your time

The Black Friday TV deals are here, and though you'll no doubt be getting news on the best budget TVs out there, we wanted to direct your attention to the best deals on high-end (and more expensive) TVs. Cracking deals like this 65-inch Samsung 8K TV, which has a massive $1,700 off (now $3,299.99). There's also plenty of great UK deals below too.

Investing in something more high-end is all about future-proofing your TV, because at these prices, you won't be wanting to get an upgrade for a while, if at all. You want to get the crispest image, the richest colours, and best contrast now, and know that it won't be beaten for years to come.

In our opinion the very best high-end OLED TV on the market right now is the LG G1 4K TV – a perfect point where OLED technology and price meet, and right now you can buy the 55-inch version at Best Buy for $1,699.99, saving you $300.

If you're not interested in the high-end TVs below, you can always have a look at our pick of the best Black Friday TV deals. And be sure not to miss all the tech-heavy Cyber Monday 2021 deals when they come.

Black Friday TV deals: US

Samsung 8K TV: $4,499.99 Samsung 8K TV: $4,499.99 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700: There are massive savings to be had on this 8K Smart TV. Okay, so it's still expensive, even with almost $2,000 off. But with visuals as incredible as this, you'll never have to leave the house again.

LG G1 55-inch OLED: $1,999.99 LG G1 55-inch OLED: $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: This is our pick of all the OLED TVs out there. OLEDs use self-emissive pixels, generating light themselves, giving you the perfect colours, best contrast - in short, showing you the image as it was meant to be seen.



The Frame QLED 4K TV: $1,999.99 The Frame QLED 4K TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung

Save $500: When this 65-inch TV is turned on, it provides stunning visuals and sound, and when it's off, it still provides stunning visuals, as a frame. It's fully customisable, so you can choose your own artwork to display.

Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,699.99 Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,699.99 $1,199.99 at Samsung

Save $500: This 65-inch Samsung TV is guaranteed to bring you glorious colour and sound, straight to your living room. Its in-screen lighting delivers deep blacks and beautiful whites and object tracking sound ensures that the sound follows the action. It's quite something.

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,499 Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,499 $1,198 at Amazon Save $301: This 48-inch Android TV may be smaller than some of our other picks. But it brings vibrant, high-quality picture and plenty of smart features into smaller rooms and setups.

Black Friday TV deals: UK

Samsung 65-inch Smart QLED TV: £1,099 Samsung 65-inch Smart QLED TV: £1,099 £849 at Amazon Save £250: With powerful 4K visuals, crisp sound and Alexa, Google Assistant and streaming services pre-installed this 65-inch Samsung TV has all you need in a high-end model.

Hisense 65-inch 4K TV: £999 Hisense 65-inch 4K TV: £999 £669 at Amazon

Save £330: This is a real bargain, and the lowest we've ever seen this QLED TV drop at Amazon. This 4K TV offers Alexa and apps such as Netflix built-in, and even has a special game mode for reduced input lag.

LG OLED 48-inch Smart 4K TV: £1199 LG OLED 48-inch Smart 4K TV: £1199 £999 at Currys Save £200: This self-lit OLED TV automatically optimises the display to match what you're watching, with vibrant colours and fine detail. It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa technology.

Sony 48-inch Smart 4K OLED TV: £1,499 Sony 48-inch Smart 4K OLED TV: £1,499 £1,199 at AO Save £300: This 48-inch OLED TV has great picture, Dolby Atmos sound, TRILUMINOS Display that enhances colour and a selection of smart features. With 20% off it's an undeniable bargain.

Still looking for a great deal? Here are some more fantastic deals on high-end TVs, wherever you are in the world...

Read more: