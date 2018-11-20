This Sony A7 Black Friday deal will save you over £600

With Black Friday fast approaching, retailers are pulling out all the stops to deliver the biggest and best offers. There are already lots of amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals for creatives, but this whopping great discount of £674.75 on the fantastic Sony A7 and 28-70mm lens is one of the best we've seen so far.

Suited for early adopter creatives shooting on the move, the Sony A7 offers a full-frame sensor in a small and portable package. Topped off with a tilting device and Wi-Fi connectivity, this camera impressed photographers upon its launch earlier this year thanks to its affordability. Now it's even more budget-friendly with close to £700 slashed off its price tag.

Bundled together with a 28-70mm lens, this is one Black Friday deal you won't want to pass you by. If you're looking for a step forward in Sony cameras, be sure to check out this offer and buy using the links below.

