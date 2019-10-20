Today could be the best day EVER to get a Surface Pro 6 deal

If you're waiting patiently for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to arrive to get your hands on one of Microsoft's popular Surface Pros, you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy is offering some incredible Surface Pro 6 deals, which sees various models reduced by up to $600.
One of the best offers we've seen ever, you can currently grab a Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for just $699. That's a whopping $200 off the regular retail price. Need more power and storage? In another epic deal, the Surface Pro 6 with Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512 SSD is also reduced by a mammoth $300, taking it down to $1,599.
These impressive savings are no doubt a direct result of the Surface Pro 7 hitting the shelves this month. But the Surface Pro 6 is a powerful, highly capable machine in its own right, so much so it has maintained a very prominent position in our round up of the best tablets with a stylus for quite some time now (find out why in our Surface Pro 6 review).
If you're looking for deals on Surface Pro accessories, or other devices in the Surface range, be sure to bookmark our dedicated Surface Pro Black Friday article, which we'll be updating with all the best deals as they arrive.
In the meantime, we don't expect these Best Buy deals to hang around for long, so if you're in the market for a Pro 6, now's the time to buy.
Surface Pro 6 | Core i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD:
$899 $699
Save $200: In one of the best pre-Black Friday deals we've seen, grab a Surface Pro 6 with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD for less than $700! Hurry, these won't hang around long!View Deal
Surface Pro 6 | Core i7 | 8GB | 256GB SSD:
$1,499 $1,199
Save $300: If you need more power and storage, you can now upgrade to a more powerful device for less. Save a whopping $300 on this Core i7 Pro 6 with a 256GB SSD. What a bargain. View Deal
Surface Pro 6 | Core i7 | 16GB | 512GB:
$1,899 $1,599
Save $300: If you need a Surface Pro 6 that can handle super-labour intensive tasks, this powerful machine will have you covered. And right now you can get this top spec device is reduced by $300! View Deal
Not in the US? Here are the best Surface Pro 6 deals in your area: