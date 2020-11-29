Top Cyber Monday deal: Get 20% off tickets to Vertex

The Black Friday weekend so far has seen some amazing deals land, and today is no exception. Vertex 2021, the virtual conference for 2D and 3D artists, is now available to attend for less – you can get 20% off the ticket price – knocking the cost of entry down to just £20!

Vertex takes place on 25 February 2021, and will see industry experts gather from across the world of digital art and CG. From video games, VFX, VR to concept art, real-time creation and more, boost your skills with leading industry artists and learn from the world’s best creative studios no matter which area you specialise in.

Check out the full agenda and keep updated on all the speakers attending over on the Vertex website.

MEGA DEAL Vertex 2021 tickets: £25 £20

Save 20%: Learn from leading experts in the field of digital art and CG for less with this top Cyber Monday offer, which shaves a cool 20% off the ticket price. Simply use code BLACKFRIDAY by 6pm (GMT) on Monday 20 November to get the discount.

