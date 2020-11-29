Top Cyber Monday deal: Get 20% off tickets to Vertex

The Black Friday weekend so far has seen some amazing deals land, and today is no exception. Vertex 2021, the virtual conference for 2D and 3D artists, is now available to attend for less – you can get 20% off the ticket price – knocking the cost of entry down to just £20!
Vertex takes place on 25 February 2021, and will see industry experts gather from across the world of digital art and CG. From video games, VFX, VR to concept art, real-time creation and more, boost your skills with leading industry artists and learn from the world’s best creative studios no matter which area you specialise in.
Check out the full agenda and keep updated on all the speakers attending over on the Vertex website.
Read more:
- Cyber Monday sales: All the best deals
- New iPad Air gets shock price cut in killer Cyber Monday iPad deal.
- Adobe Cyber Monday: Huge Creative Cloud price cut extended