This fun new app turns you into a Pixar character

Ever wondered what you'd look like if you were sucked into a Pixar film? Well, we certainly have. Luckily an app now exists to show us just that. The Voilà Ai Artist app will transform a picture of you (or anyone you like) into an animated version of themselves.

Including 3D Cartoon, Renaissance, 2D Cartoon and Caricature styles, this app is actually super high-quality and one of the more fun animation tools we've downloaded. To get involved, simply download the app from the iOS or Android store and upload a picture of whoever wants to join in with the experiment – we'd imagine your kids would go wild for this.

There are four possible modes with filters within each mode (Image credit: Wemagine.AI)

The Voilà Ai Artist app uses AI (the clue is in the name, right?) to manipulate your photo into one of the four modes listed above (it's 3D cartoon that's gone viral, FYI). Then within those four modes there are individual filters, which influence your picture separately. You can pick between these filters or choose the 'Voila' option to generate a four-picture collage of all the filters and your original photo.

Below, we've used the 3D cartoon view (since everyone loves it so much). The filters within 3D cartoon mode are Royalty 3D, Baby 3D, and Cartoon 3D. It did turn brown eyes to green so may not be the best for accuracy in that respect, but the rest was pretty darn believable (flattering).

3D cartoon mode with the Voila filter (showing all four filters as a collage) (Image credit: Wemagine.ai LLP)

And we couldn't resist trying out the caricature mode as well.

Caricature mode (Image credit: Wemagine.ai LLP)

The app is free to use, if you don't mind the watermarks and the (many) ads. If you want to use it a little more seriously (with increased render speeds), the iOS version will cost you £2.49/$3 a week, £4.99/$6 a month or £25.99/$30 a year. The Android version is less expensive at £1.69/$2 per week, £3.29/$4 per month, or £17.49/$21 a year.

