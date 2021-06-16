Serif's 3-month free trial on Affinity apps is ending

It's been a tough old year for, well... everyone, really. And with the creative industries badly hit, any steps that businesses took to help out was greatly appreciated. Serif, powerhouse behind the creative Affinity apps, was one of the companies to offer support in the form of a generous 50 per cent discount on app purchases and an extended 90-day free trial of Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher.

After giving away one and a half million free trials over the course of the pandemic, Serif is about to end the scheme, so you have until the end of June to sign up. After June 30, apps will return to full price and the free trial will be cut to just 10 days. Want to explore your options? See our list of the best digital art software, and upgrade your kit to one of the best drawing tablets, too.

Affinity apps: 90-day trial and half-price apps

Affinity's awesome half price app offer and three-month free trial is ending soon. With popular apps Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher included in the offer, you can get fully kitted out for less. Offer ends June 30.

View Deal

Signing up to Affinity's apps now will mean you'll have free access until September, but if you intend to purchase you'll need to do so before June 30 to take advantage of the 50 per cent offer on apps. You can do so right here.

The support campaign, which has been running since 2020, was not the only thing Serif did for the creative community during the pandemic – with the company also running the '100 Days 100 Commissions' project. This commissioned work from 100 artists, designers and photographers, and had a huge response from the community.

It was fantastic to see the creative community pulling together during the pandemic, and initiatives like these went a long way to keep creatives creating along the way.

If you'd like to create on the move, try this list of the best drawing apps for iPad.

Read more: