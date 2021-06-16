Huge new Apple Watch 7 redesign details just emerged

Apart from a few minor updates, the physical design of the Apple Watch hasn't changed a huge deal since it first launched in 2015. We've heard tell that Apple could be planning a new look this year, and intriguing new details just dropped. But will it be the major redesign some are hoping for?

A new Bloomberg article claims the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature thinner bezels around the display, as well as a new lamination technique that will bring the screen even closer to the glass. (Check out the best Apple Watch deals if you're in the market for a new wearable).

A recent render of the rumoured Apple Watch Series 7 (Image credit: SiliconDesigner)

As for features, this sounds like a decidedly incremental upgrade. Bloomberg suggests more advanced tools such as a body temperature sensor and blood glucose reader won't appear until at least 2022 – this year, we'll have to make do with "a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity".

While the thinner bezels and new screen sound intriguing, the report doesn't confirm whether we'll be getting a flat-edged Apple Watch 7, as previously rumoured. With the iPhone and iPad line ups both embracing sharp edges in 2020, it seems curved sides are just so 2019 – but it seems we'll have to wait and see whether the Apple Watch is set to join the flat pack in 2021.

Bloomberg doesn't confirm whether the rumoured flat-edged Apple Watch will become a reality (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

While the Apple Watch release schedule isn't quite as rigid as the annual September slot for the iPhone (when we expect to see, believe it or not, the iPhone 13), new versions of the device are generally released every year – so we might see the new Apple Watch in a matter of months. But if you can't wait, check out the best Apple Watch deals below, and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page.

