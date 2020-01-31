Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 gets a powerful upgrade

Wacom has released a second-gen update of its 13-inch MobileStudio Pro, which sees the popular high-end, mobile creative pen computer getting a powerful boost under the hood. The updated version packs a new CPU (Intel Core i7-8559U) and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 graphics card, and offers Thunderbolt 3 for fast data transfer. We're also pleased to see that both RAM and SSD are now upgradeable, bringing the not-inconsiderable investment some extra longevity.

Originally launched in October 2016, the 13-incher is the smaller of two Wacom MobileStudio Pro models. The MobileStudio Pro 16 got its own second-gen update in 2019, with similar upgrades to the 13.

See our Wacom MobileStudio Pro review for more info, or check out our guide to the best drawing tablets to see how we rank this powerful device against competitor products.

The adjustable stand offers three working angles (Image credit: Wacom)

The MobileStudio Pro is a high-end device that doubles up as both a graphics tablet and a PC. It can run full versions of industry-standard creative software, or you can plug it into any Mac or PC to use it as a standard pen display (for this you'll need a Wacom Link, sold separately). The idea is that the MobileStudio Pro offers complete creative freedom, by providing designers all they need to do their best work wherever they are.

That kind of power naturally comes with a hefty price tag. The Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 has an RRP of £3,199.99, while the 13-inch version is £2,399.99 (€2,699.90). To see how this fits into the Wacom lineup, explore our guide to the best cheap Wacom tablet deals, which covers all the different models available.

Like the 16-inch version, the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 works with the pressure-sensitive, self-charging Wacom Pro Pen 2 (which comes included), and has an anti-glare screen that's designed to offer a paper-like feel. It comes a range of built-in features specifically designed to enhance the creative workflow – namely an adjustable stand, six customisable ExpressKeys and Radial Menus.

Read more: