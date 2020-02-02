Watch Super Bowl 2020: How to live stream Super Bowl LIV for free tonight

The time for Super Bowl 2020 has arrived, and if you're looking for a way to live stream Super Bowl LIV for free, you've come to the right place. If you're a fan of American football but don't live in the US, then there's no need for you to miss out. Here we run down how to live steam the Super Bowl 2020 from wherever you are in the world.

The 54th Super Bowl is due to kick off today at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium, with the players of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers vying to take home the championship rings.

Even if you're not down with American football, from a creative perspective Super Bowl LIV is still an occasion of great interest. As one of the planet's biggest sporting events it's the perfect opportunity for top brands to roll out their most impressive adverts; every single ad slot was booked out back in November, with 30 seconds of ad airtime costing companies upwards of $5 million. And beyond the ads, the Super Bowl halftime show is likely to be an impressive display of costume and set design.

There are certainly creative lessons to be learned on the night, outside the sporting action. So how do you get to watch Super Bowl LIV, especially if you don't live in the US and can't simply tune in?

Read on for our tips on how to live stream the 2020 Super Bowl for free, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 online

Both teams have a strong monogram logo game going on (Image credit: Kansas City Chiefs/San Francisco 49ers)

There's an easy way to watch the Super Bowl online from absolutely anywhere in the world; just follow these steps:

If you can't easily watch the Super Bowl online in your country or if you like the idea of watching your home coverage, then the best way to see it for free is with a VPN service. Our favourite VPN right now is ExpressVPN – it's compatible with practically every device you can think of, supports most streaming services and it's one of the fastest VPN services around.

02. Select your VPN location

Once you've set up your VPN, you'll need to connect to a server location. The UK is the best place to find Super Bowl LIII being streamed for free; whereas the US is the best place to catch the commercials. It doesn't matter which area in the country you choose.

03. Choose a stream

For no ads: Set your VPN to UK, and go to TVPlayer.com, an online streaming service with hundreds of channels on offer for free.

Select BBC One if you're not bothered about seeing the sporting event's unofficial competition – the commercials – play out. The channel will be showing the entire Super Bowl live and uninterrupted by ad breaks.

Alternatively, if you want to record the Super Bowl to watch later, you can do that too. You'll need to sign up for a paid TVPlayer Premium account, but the site offers a free 14-day trial.

For ads: Set your VPN to the US and choose a US stream.

US: How to watch Super Bowl 2020 online for free

For US viewers with internet access, watching Super Bowl LIV couldn't be simpler. As well as broadcasting the big game on cable, Fox will be streaming it live through its Sports website.

If you'd rather watch on your TV rather than your computer or phone, CBS has you covered as well. It'll be streaming Super Bowl 2020 on top platforms including Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, Apple TV and Android TV. Verizon subscribers will also be able to stream the game on their mobile devices through carrier-independent sites such as AOI, Complex and Yahoo.

Remember: if you want to watch the Super Bowl in the US without commercials, you'll need to follow the steps above.

Besides CBS, there are other streaming options available in the US, such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV Now and FuboTV. You can easily pick up a free trial from any of them, and as well as the Super Bowl you'll find that they all have plenty of channels and content to enjoy as a subscriber.

Remember, you'll need to be in the US with an American IP address to use these services. If you're not, follow our VPN steps above, log in with a VPN and choose a US server location.

UK: How to watch Super Bowl 2020 online for free

In the UK, watching the 2020 Super Bowl should be a piece of cake. Providing you have a TV licence, you'll be able to see it on BBC One for free. It'll be showing from 11.25PM GMT – and if you'd prefer not stay up half the night it'll be repeated the next day. If you'd rather watch the American coverage, you can watch on Sky Sports, although you'll need a subscription for that.

If you want to stream Super Bowl LIV for free instead, that's almost as easy. All you need is BBC iPlayer either on desktop or mobile; you'll probably have to register for free to use it, but it's a pretty painless process, and you'll be able to watch anywhere on practically every platform you can think of.

Super Bowl 2020: global coverage

This year's Super Bowl is available live in seven languages, and 170 countries and territories. Here are the territories and Super Bowl broadcasters you need to know: Canada (Dazn, CTV 2, TSN 1, RDS), Africa (Super Sports, Zuku), Australia (ESPN, 7 Network), France (W9, BeIN Sport), India (Sony Ten, Sony Six), China ( Fox Sports, BesTV ). You'll find a handy guide to the main broadcasters on NFL's website.

Super Bowl LIV: essential information

What's the Super Bowl 2020 start time?

This year's Super Bowl will kick off at 6.30PM ET (3:30pm PT, 11:30pm GMT).

What's the halftime show going to be?

It's taken a while to get sorted, but the Pepsi-sponsored Super Bowl 2020 halftime show is going to feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. If it doesn't feature a crowd-pleasing rendition of 'Jenny from the Block' we're going to be utterly livid.

Where is Super Bowl LIV taking place?

The 2020 Super Bowl is kicking off at the at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Originally opened in 1987, it's gone by a number of names over the years, and in 2016 it got its current name thanks to a $250 million, 18-year naming deal with the Hard Rock Cafe chain. The Hard Rock Stadium is home to the Miami Dolphins, who last won the Super Bowl back in 1973.

Read more: