I'm a photographer, and I can't believe that my Sony A7III is only £989 – this is the lowest UK price I've ever seen!

It's the final day of Amazon Prime's October Prime Day event, and I've found a phenomenal UK deal on the Sony A7III professional camera, now only £989 down from £1,499 over at Wex Photo Video. This is the lowest price I've ever seen this 24MP mirrorless camera sell for, and I'm actually a little jealous since I own this camera and paid a lot more than this for it.

To provide a bit of price context, the last lowest UK price recorded on the Sony A7III was £1,199 back in May, and you had to jump through a fair few hoops to get it too, like requesting £300 in Sony cashback. As far as I can tell, there are no strings attached with this deal from Wex, and other retailers have price-matched too. Jessops has the Sony A7III listed for just £999, and John Lewis is matching Wex at £989.

The Sony A7III is one of the best streaming cameras on the market, and is an excellent choice for content creators thanks to its stacked Exmor R CMOS full-frame sensor which can produce super sharp 24.2MP stills and shoot video at 4K HDR. I photograph a lot of live music and events, so the impressive low-light capabilities and lightweight build are why I chose the A7III five years ago.

This low-price deal is for the camera body only, so you'll need to buy a lens or two to go with it. If you're a student, you can claim £150 cashback on this deal with John Lewis, or if you're shopping for lenses and accessories too then I'd stick with Wex, given its offering a free 1-year extended warranty and £100 Cashback on selected body, lens and accessory purchases. Take a look at our Prime Day content creator deals roundup for more savings.

Sony Alpha 7III (body) : £1,499.99 £989 at Wex Photo Video

SAVE £510: This is the camera I currently own, and after using it for almost 5 years I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a new professional camera. The Sony A7III is a full-frame mirrorless camera, meaning that it lacks a reflex mirror like the one found in typical DSLRs, making it much lighter. It also has an electronic viewfinder (EVF) rather than an optical one, plus in-body image stabilization (IBIS) for steadier shots at slower shutter speeds. Price Check: £999 at jessops | £989 at John Lewis

US Deal – Sony A7III : $1,799.99 now $1,219 at Walmart

SAVE $580: There's also a US deal on this mirrorless pro camera over at Walmart in the US (although it's admittedly not as great as the UK price above). Price Context: This deal beats last year's price of $1,364.99 at Walmart and is even cheaper than retailers like B&H Photo and Adorama. Price Check: $1,499.99 at Best Buy | $1,498 at Amazon