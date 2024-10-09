I'm a photographer, and I can't believe that my Sony A7III is only £989 – this is the lowest UK price I've ever seen!
Save £510 on this professional mirrorless camera used by pro creatives.
It's the final day of Amazon Prime's October Prime Day event, and I've found a phenomenal UK deal on the Sony A7III professional camera, now only £989 down from £1,499 over at Wex Photo Video. This is the lowest price I've ever seen this 24MP mirrorless camera sell for, and I'm actually a little jealous since I own this camera and paid a lot more than this for it.
To provide a bit of price context, the last lowest UK price recorded on the Sony A7III was £1,199 back in May, and you had to jump through a fair few hoops to get it too, like requesting £300 in Sony cashback. As far as I can tell, there are no strings attached with this deal from Wex, and other retailers have price-matched too. Jessops has the Sony A7III listed for just £999, and John Lewis is matching Wex at £989.
The Sony A7III is one of the best streaming cameras on the market, and is an excellent choice for content creators thanks to its stacked Exmor R CMOS full-frame sensor which can produce super sharp 24.2MP stills and shoot video at 4K HDR. I photograph a lot of live music and events, so the impressive low-light capabilities and lightweight build are why I chose the A7III five years ago.
This low-price deal is for the camera body only, so you'll need to buy a lens or two to go with it. If you're a student, you can claim £150 cashback on this deal with John Lewis, or if you're shopping for lenses and accessories too then I'd stick with Wex, given its offering a free 1-year extended warranty and £100 Cashback on selected body, lens and accessory purchases. Take a look at our Prime Day content creator deals roundup for more savings.
Sony Alpha 7III (body) : £1,499.99 £989 at Wex Photo Video
SAVE £510: This is the camera I currently own, and after using it for almost 5 years I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a new professional camera.
The Sony A7III is a full-frame mirrorless camera, meaning that it lacks a reflex mirror like the one found in typical DSLRs, making it much lighter.
It also has an electronic viewfinder (EVF) rather than an optical one, plus in-body image stabilization (IBIS) for steadier shots at slower shutter speeds.
Price Check: £999 at jessops | £989 at John Lewis
US Deal – Sony A7III : $1,799.99 now $1,219 at Walmart
SAVE $580: There's also a US deal on this mirrorless pro camera over at Walmart in the US (although it's admittedly not as great as the UK price above).
Price Context: This deal beats last year's price of $1,364.99 at Walmart and is even cheaper than retailers like B&H Photo and Adorama.
Price Check: $1,499.99 at Best Buy | $1,498 at Amazon
Sony FE 90mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS: $1,099.99 $998 at Amazon
SAVE $100: If you're looking for a new lens to go with your camera, then there's a small discount on my favourite lens for portraits – the Sony FE (SEL90M28G) 90mm.
Technically this is a macro lens, but I've used it for portraits too and I love the depth of field around my subjects and dreamy bokeh that it creates.
Price Check: $999.99 at Best Buy | $998 at B&H Photo
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.
Related articles
- LIVE: 19 unmissable deals as Apple Prime Day enters its final stages – new iPad Pro M4 gets major price cut
- Forget the MacBook Air, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 is $200 off for Prime Day
- These are my 9 favourite Prime Day deals for creatives so far: laptops, drawing tablets, 3D printers and more
- Forget TikTok shop – these Amazon Prime Day deals are a must-have for content creators!