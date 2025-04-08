I'm so glad that Instax has tweaked its design approach – the new Instax Mini 41 is beautiful

The company has ditched its bubblegum pop aesthetic for an all-black design, and it makes me incredibly happy.

Instax Mini 41
(Image credit: Fujifilm Instax)

I'm happy to report that Instax has finally started making BEAUTIFUL instant cameras, and I absolutely love them. The latest addition to the Instax family is the new Instax Mini 41, replacing my favourite Instax camera - the Mini 40 - with an updated textured design and close-up mode with parallax correction.

It's no secret that I despised the bubblegum pop aesthetic of Instax's older Mini 11 and Mini 12 camera models, and it only got slightly better with the Instax Wide 400 which sports a camo green casing, yet still looks like a kid's camera. And let's not even talk about the Instax Pal released back in 2023, which I thought was the ugliest camera Instax has ever made (I still think it looks like Mike Wasowski).

