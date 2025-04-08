I'm happy to report that Instax has finally started making BEAUTIFUL instant cameras, and I absolutely love them. The latest addition to the Instax family is the new Instax Mini 41, replacing my favourite Instax camera - the Mini 40 - with an updated textured design and close-up mode with parallax correction.

It's no secret that I despised the bubblegum pop aesthetic of Instax's older Mini 11 and Mini 12 camera models, and it only got slightly better with the Instax Wide 400 which sports a camo green casing, yet still looks like a kid's camera. And let's not even talk about the Instax Pal released back in 2023, which I thought was the ugliest camera Instax has ever made (I still think it looks like Mike Wasowski).

Thankfully, those days of ugly instant camera designs from Fujifilm seem to be behind us (has Instax been reading my articles?) and we've entered a new era of stunning cameras that are elegant, sleek, modern, and most importantly - dark. There's nothing wrong with a bit of colour, of course. But in the age of professional cameras, I think there's nothing more classy than an all-black design, especially for weddings and events. Take a look at my picks of the best Instax film designs for creative pros.

Even though I own one of the best camera phones, which as a photographer is very important to me, there's something so special about the analogue element of instant cameras, and holding the physical photo in your hands. It takes me away from the digital side of photography for a brief moment and you can't put a price on that, as cheesy as it sounds.

This dark camera trend from Instax seems to be at least a year in the making and kicked off with the launch of the Instax Mini 99 instant camera in March 2024. I love everything about this camera, especially its design, plus the advanced features that blend the best aspects of instant cameras with digital photography.

Back in February, Instax also released its new Instax WIDE Evo model, which is a strikingly beautiful black hybrid instant camera, that combines digital processing with the instant experience that we all love. I got very excited when I had the opportunity to hold the WIDE Evo in my hands on a recent visit to Birmingham, and I honestly believe the two-tone monochrome design makes all the difference.

This model is a lot more premium than the Mini 41 announced today, and I can't quite justify the price ( $349.95 / £319.99) right now to warrant adding it to my instant camera collection, as much as I want to. But with that said, the new Instax Mini 41 is priced at a much more reasonable $99.99 / £94.99, which could definitely sway me towards buying it next payday.

I really hope that Instax continues making modern and innovative instant cameras with tech upgrades, but most of all, I beg that it doesn't revert back to its old aesthetic. Stick with the black and grey please Instax, it really works for you.