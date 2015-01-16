10 hip examples of lomo photography

Born in the 90s, after a group of Viennese students discovered the Russian Lomo Kompakt Automat camera in Prague, lomography has grown into an international art movement.

The style is achieved by cross processing film. Lomo cameras use colour slide film, usually developed in E6 chemicals while standard 35mm film is developed in C41 chemicals. Lomo owners take colour slide film and process it as standard 35mm film, resulting in the over saturation of colours and contrast.

All about happy accidents, lomography celebrates all the flaws of traditional photography; overly saturated colours, blurs and distortions are some of the distinctive characteristics that make lomography so special. Here are 10 stunning examples...

01. Too fast

We're unsure if the photographer, camera and bike came out of this in one piece. But it's a fantastic shot! Image © Lomostream

Not only is this is a great shot, it also deserves recognition for sheer bravery. Clearly dedicated to his art, this interesting perspective and nice movement was captured by the photographer that goes by the name of Lomostream.

02. Sunset

Photographer Simon Greening used his Olympus OM-20 SLR camera to capture this gorgeous sunset

We love the vintage feel to this gorgeous sunset image, captured by photographer Simon Greening. The photo was taken using compact 35mm SLR film camera the Olympus OM-20 and 800 35mm lomography film.

03.Station lights

These ordinary station lights look more like something from another planet in this photo from web designer Matt Booth

Web designer Matt Booth has a passion for lomo photography. With an extensive portfolio, his work shows cross processing can turn even the most ordinary of objects into the centrepiece of a beautiful image These lights, captured with a LOMO LC-A camera, look more like they belong in a sci-fi movie than at a train station.

04. Captain Birds Eye

How cool is this guy? Great capture by photographer and lomo veteran Kevin Meredith

Kevin Meredith has been using his LOMO LC-A camera since 1998 and in that time has built up an impressive portfolio of lomo photography. In fact, he loves the art of lomo so much, he's even written a couple of books on it. A favourite of Meredith's images is this cool dude, titled Captain Birds Eye. Brilliant photo. Brilliant eyebrows.

05. Golden hour

All is right in the world in this beautiful capture by web designer Laurence Vagner

French web designer Laurence Vagner captured this beautiful, care-free image using her Kodak Brownie camera and 120mm 200iso film.

Next page: five more hip lomo photos