Next committed a Photoshop fail so bad it got banned

News
By
published

It also used an "irresponsible" camera angle, apparently.

Next advert on website showing a very slim model wearing stretch denim leggings. The image was banned because it exaggerated who thin the model looks.
(Image credit: Next)

A Photoshop fail in advertising or branding doesn't normally make the headlines these days. Some dodgy editing even gets blamed on AI (just see the controversy over the Fantastic Four poster). But it's not every day that an image gets banned partly due to digital manipulation.

The UK Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has told the high street retailer Next to remove a piece of publicity because the imagery made the model look “unhealthily thin”. And the decision raises questions for fashion photography in general.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1