Get your Behance portfolio reviewed in person

So you've created your portfolio using an online portfolio service like Behance, and you've got loads of positive feedback, both on the site itself and via social media.

Which is lovely – but at the end of the day, what you'd actually like is some constructive criticism. Because as warm and fuzzy as all those 'awesomes' and 'great works' are, they're not going to help you to actually improve your portfolio.

The human touch

To square this circle, next week (Nov 3-10), Behance is bringing together creatives in person, through a series of events held in big cities around the world called Behance Portfolio Reviews, to critique each other's work in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

To find out more about Behance Portfolio Reviews, head to the Behance website, while you can find the nearest group to you at meetup.com.

You'll need to be a Behance member to attend - but sign up is free: see our article on getting started with Behance for details.

Win a Computer Arts subscription!

There's an extra reason to get to the Behance Portfolio Review at Docklands, London this Monday. Computer Arts magazine will be there, and they plan offer a CA bundle subscription to their favourite portfolio on the night.

Enjoy the tactile beauty of CA's print edition and the interactive delights of its award-winning iPad edition in one package, and get behind-the-scenes access to top studios, pro analysis of the latest trends, and inspiration that lasts all year.

The reviewers will include:

Martin Perhiniak – graphic design, photo retouch, illustration

Vojtech Dvorak – packaging, branding, licensing design

Ozgur Gorgun – motion graphics, photography, animation

Tareq Fadel – web and mobile design

Ben Cox – graphic design, licensing design

The Portfolio Review will take place at an amazing lecture room, which seats 90 people comfortably. Crossharbour DLR station is two minutes' walk away from the venue. All this, plus one free year of Creative Cloud membership will be raffled off to one lucky audience member. An event not to be missed – please RSVP to book your space!

[ Venue provided by Docklands Media ]