"Be interested, and you will be interesting”: a day in the life of Beardwood&Co designer Sarah Williams

Features
By
Contributions from
published

The co-CEO discusses her role as President of AIGA NY and the importance of knowing your value in the industry.

Sarah Williams headshot
(Image credit: Sarah Williams)

Sarah Williams is co-CEO of branding agency Beardwood&Co, a creative collective focussed on nurturing talent from within to cultivate future leaders. Advancing from intern all the way to co-owner, Sarah's evolution within the company is built upon her passion for delivering impactful creative solutions. Her inspirational journey has led her to spearhead a diverse array of design projects for a roster of notable clients, from Danone to Colgate.

As president of AIGA NY, Sarah is committed to "Championing the Future of Design for All", building an inclusive and accessible platform for creatives to learn and evolve. As part of our Day in the Life series, we caught up with Sarah to discuss life as a co-CEO, her dream project, and why mentorship programs are crucial for inclusivity in the design industry.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

With contributions from

Related articles