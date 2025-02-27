“Graphic designers are not magicians”: is the industry getting too demanding?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently a LinkedIn post by creative designer Priyanka Rana went viral, igniting a passionate response from creatives all sharing one poignant sentiment – the graphic design industry is in crisis. Whether we like it or not the skills that define a graphic designer have changed. With AI advancements and user-friendly tools like Canva readily available, the graphic design industry is changing as clients opt for corner-cutting creative options. Today's hyper-competitive field is the result of an ever-demanding industry, with designers forced to become a jack of all trades, adapting to survive.

I sat down with Priyanka to discuss the current climate of the design industry, and what creatives can do to keep up with the changing demands while protecting their worth. Even the most famous graphic designers will tell you the industry is constantly in flux – knowing how to adapt without losing integrity is the key to evolving.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

