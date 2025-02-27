Recently a LinkedIn post by creative designer Priyanka Rana went viral, igniting a passionate response from creatives all sharing one poignant sentiment – the graphic design industry is in crisis. Whether we like it or not the skills that define a graphic designer have changed. With AI advancements and user-friendly tools like Canva readily available, the graphic design industry is changing as clients opt for corner-cutting creative options. Today's hyper-competitive field is the result of an ever-demanding industry, with designers forced to become a jack of all trades, adapting to survive.

I sat down with Priyanka to discuss the current climate of the design industry, and what creatives can do to keep up with the changing demands while protecting their worth. Even the most famous graphic designers will tell you the industry is constantly in flux – knowing how to adapt without losing integrity is the key to evolving.

In her original LinkedIn post, Priyanka writes "Graphic Designers Are Not Magicians! It’s time to stop treating graphic designers like 'one-size-fits-all solutions' [...] it’s 'exploitation'. Value their expertise, respect their time, and pay them fairly." Many creatives on Reddit agreed, with one user writing "The thing is there are jack of all trade designers who say they can do all these things and fill these positions. But as the saying goes they're a master of none and their output is often mediocre." Another chimed in "[Recruiters] have no idea what the job requires or what they’re looking for. All they know is they want someone who can do everything brilliantly and who’s willing to work very long hours for a starting salary."

Nowadays being a dab hand in Figma or InDesign is just the tip of the iceberg – it takes an adaptable creative to keep up with ever-increasing standards. "Tools like Adobe Firefly and Canva's AI have made design faster and more accessible. But also it replaces designer," Priyanka says.

With the rise of TikTok, Shorts and Reels, bite-sized immersive content is being prioritised over large design projects, shifting client demand as consumer behaviour evolves. "Businesses now expect designers to be versatile – combining traditional design skills with motion graphics, UI/UX, and even coding – to stay competitive in a fast-paced digital landscape," Priyanka explains. "Design trends favour clean aesthetics with strong, expressive fonts," and "Static visuals are less dominant; motion graphics and 3D design are in high demand," she adds.

While in some ways the industry's evolution is an inevitability, Priyanka suggests that a change in attitude could be key to resolving tensions. "I’d love to see the graphic design industry prioritize creativity over automation, ensuring AI enhances rather than replaces human artistry. More opportunities for independent designers, fairer pay, and better recognition of creative work would also be great. Plus, a stronger focus on ethical design – ensuring accessibility and sustainability – would make a positive impact," she says.

For emerging graphic designers the current climate can seem daunting, yet Priyanka takes a hopeful and practical approach, offering the following advice. "Start by mastering the fundamentals – design principles, typography, and colour theory – before diving into tools like Adobe Creative Suite or Figma. Build a strong portfolio with real or personal projects, even if you don’t have clients yet. Stay adaptable by learning new skills like motion graphics or UI/UX, and keep up with industry trends. Networking is key – connect with other designers online, join communities, and seek feedback. Most importantly, be patient and persistent – great opportunities come with time and effort."

For more graphic design career advice, take a look at the essential skills to help designers get ahead in 2025 according to the pros. If you're after more design insight, check out how AI is impacting graphic design.