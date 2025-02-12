What do you wish you'd known as a beginner graphic designer? - We asked the experts

Features
By
published

Discover our 11 top tips on making it as a graphic designer.

woman showing a younger woman something on a drawing tablet
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beginner graphic designers aren’t short on resources these days. All over the internet there are courses, tutorials, videos and more designed to help you get the most out of your software, understand the principles of design, buy the right gadgets, and so on. Indeed, plenty of them are found on this very website – one of the reasons we keep our tutorial on how to design a logo updated is that we know how many people are using it.

However, there is a lot more to a design career than the nuts and bolts – and this is something that many beginner graphic designers have to find out the hard way. So, to help out, we got in touch with pro designers and put this question to them: what’s the one thing you wish you’d known when you started? If you could briefly leap back through the mists of time and give one bit of advice to a fresh-faced beginner designer who happens to look an awful lot like you, what would it be?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jon Stapley
Jon Stapley

Jon is a freelance writer and journalist who covers photography, art, technology, and the intersection of all three. When he's not scouting out news on the latest gadgets, he likes to play around with film cameras that were manufactured before he was born. To that end, he never goes anywhere without his Olympus XA2, loaded with a fresh roll of Kodak (Gold 200 is the best, since you asked). Jon is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq, and has also written for in Digital Camera World, Black + White Photography Magazine, Photomonitor, Outdoor Photography, Shortlist and probably a few others he's forgetting. 

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.