AccuWeb is a popular web hosting provider offering a selection of shared, cloud, VPS, dedicated server, and other web hosting options backed by advanced features, excellent customer service, and great security integrations.

You're here for out AccuWeb review because selecting one of the best web hosting service for your portfolio, online store, or any other type of website is essential. All websites need some sort of hosting, which can be thought of as the basic infrastructure for storing your site’s information and delivering it to anyone who finds you on the web.

In our AccuWeb review, we take a close look at this popular hosting provider. We analyse every aspect of its service, outlining important information to help you decide whether or not it’s the right option for your needs.

01. AccuWeb review: Plans and pricing

Shared hosting starts from just $3.09 per month (Image credit: AccuWeb)

AccuWeb offers a selection of hosting options, including shared, VPS, dedicated, and WordPress-specific plans.

Shared hosting starts from a very competitive $3.09 per month for a Personal Web Hosting plan. This gets you 10 GB of SSD storage, 500 GB of bandwidth, a free SSL certificate, and the ability to connect unlimited domains. Upgrade to one of the Small Business (from $5.09 per month) or Enterprise (from $9.99 per month) plans for additional storage and bandwidth.

If you’re looking for a more advanced option, WordPress hosting ranges from $2.99 to $549 per month. VPS hosting starts at $5.00 per month, and dedicated servers cost from $80 per month.

When compared to similar providers, most of AccuWeb’s prices sit slightly below average. It’s certainly not the cheapest provider out there, but it’s not too expensive either.

02. AccuWeb review: Features

There are numerous data center locations to choose from (Image credit: AccuWeb)

AccuWeb is a widely used web hosting provider, and this popularity is largely due to the number of advanced features it offers. Almost all hosting options are available with either Linux or Windows operating systems, and there are various control panel options to choose from.

On top of this, AccuWeb places a strong focus on security and customer support. Different types of hosting naturally come with different feature sets, but we’ve outlined a few standouts below.

Excellent performance

One thing that we loved was AccuWeb’s excellent performance. It offers an attractive 99.9% uptime guarantee, which should provide reassurance that your site won’t be offline for any significant amount of time.

On top of this, our test website had an uptime of 100% through seven days of monitoring. To gather information about server speed and performance, we also monitored server response times for a simple site build with the basic shared hosting plan. On average, these were just 285ms, which is significantly faster than average for shared hosting.

Global data centers

Another feature that stood out was AccuWeb’s extensive list of data center locations. When you sign up for a new plan, you will be able to choose between servers in numerous countries across the world, including the USA, Australia, India, France, the UK, South Korea, Japan, and more.

In short, this will help you optimize your site’s performance. By selecting a server close to your main audience, load speeds will be increased and the user experience will be improved, among various other benefits.

Very configurable hosting plans

Finally, we were very impressed with how configurable AccuWeb’s hosting plans are. Even the basic shared hosting plans let you select your data center location, control panel, operating system, and more.

And when it comes to the more expensive hosting options, things look even better. For example, both the cloud and VPS plans include options such as adding extra disk space, RAM, and bandwidth; purchasing additional IP addresses if necessary; making your server more powerful with extra CPU cores; and selecting more services from a huge list of premium add-ons.

All hosting plans can be easily customized (Image credit: AccuWeb)

03. AccuWeb review: Interface

The cPanel control panel is beginner-friendly and intuitive (Image credit: AccuWeb)

If you decide to use AccuWeb, you will be able to choose from various control panel options. Windows hosting comes with a choice of SolidCP and Plesk, while Linux can be paired with cPanel, Plesk, or DirectAdmin.

Ultimately, these all provide very similar functionality. However, we’d recommend using either cPanel or Plesk, as they are the most beginner-friendly, feature-rich options.

04. AccuWeb review: Security

All shared hosting is covered by automatic daily backups (Image credit: AccuWeb)

As with most reputable web hosting providers, AccuWeb’s services are backed by solid security integrations to ensure your content is fully protected at all times. For starters, all shared and selected other plans come with free daily backups, ensuring your site and its files are always secure if anything goes wrong.

AccuWeb also focuses on DDoS (distributed denial of service) protection, with a multi-layer integration focusing on preventing hackers or malware from crashing your site through a brute force attack. All data centers are highly secured, and there are various anti-spam and anti-malware tools available.

05. AccuWeb review: Support

There are various support options available (Image credit: AccuWeb)

If you have trouble setting up or configuring your AccuWeb account, you will have access to excellent support options. If you want to speak to an agent directly, you can choose from live chat, email, phone, or online ticket contact options. There is also an active community forum, a YouTube channel, and Facebook/Twitter contact options.

Alternatively, take advantage of the comprehensive knowledge base and other self-help resources. Here, you will find numerous articles, guides, video tutorials, and more to help you work through simple setup and other procedures.

06. AccuWeb: A popular option, but is it right for you?

At the end of the day, there’s a lot to like about AccuWeb and its hosting services. Its prices are fair, although certainly not the best we’ve seen, and its main features are excellent. On top of this, there are various control panel options available, the expected security integrations are covered, and the support is excellent.

However, there’s nothing that really stands out about AccuWeb and its hosting plans. It’s certainly a viable option that should be on your shortlist if you’re looking for advanced VPS or dedicated server hosting, but make sure you consider other choices.

