"I see only good stuff in AI", says Wix's Yaara Asaf

The first feature with OpenAI we introduced was the AI Text Creator. We launched it because we wanted to solve a real user's problem when it comes to creating high quality content for websites. And we knew that one of the things our users are struggling with is creating textual content. We actually launched this feature in parallel to ChatGPT going public. So we kind of introduced this feature even before the world knew what ChatGPT was.

In November, we launched it as an alpha feature, and then we expanded it to beta users and continued with a gradual roll out. We really saw that this feature brings value to our users and they implement the content that the AI Text Creator suggested to them. This feature boosts their creation process and helps them ultimately publish their website, which is what we were aiming for.

And when we saw this part was working, we took the same concept and we said, if we can help users create specific text like creative taglines, let's do it for a full website. And then we introduced the AI Template Text Creator. This was launched quite recently. It allows users to select Wix templates and based on a few prompts and the specific inputs, you can now create the full text for the template based on the specific business that the user is trying to create a website for, within seconds.



