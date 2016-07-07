Celebrate Affinity Photo's first birthday with 20% off

We're big fans of Serif's Affinity apps, and it's already been a big week for the design tool-maker with the launch of Affinity Designer on Windows. On top of that, the award-winning Affinity Photo software is celebrating its first birthday, and Serif is offering a 20% discount in the Apple Mac App Store.

Until July 21, the professional image editing app for Mac costs just £29.99/$39.99/€39.99. To make the deal even sweeter, it's worth remembering that this is the only price customers pay – there's no subscription to sign up to.

"We're finding it hard to believe that Affinity Photo is a year old," says Ashley Hewson, managing director of Serif. "It feels like no time at all since we were nervously launching it onto the Mac App Store, but the response has been phenomenal from the very start."

Complete with live retouch tools, non-destructive editing, raw processing and end-to-end colour management as standard, it's no surprise that Affinity Photo was chosen as Apple's 'Best App 2015'. Now with 20% off, there's no better time to check it out for yourself.