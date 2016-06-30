Illustrator rival launches on Windows

Windows users rejoice – your time has come! Today sees the launch of Affinity Designer for Windows – with the popular vector art software having previously only been available to Mac users.

Teased earlier this month, Affinity Designer has launched today on Beta to more than 80,000 eager customers who signed up in advance. The first full version of Affinity Designer for Windows is due to go on sale in roughly three months. Customers will only pay an initial price of $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99 for the software and subsequent updates.

Toxic Land, created by Enrique Figueroa in Affinity Designer for Windows

Focussing on the principles of performance, stability and a lack of bloat, Affinity Designer can pan and zoom at 60fps and see every effect and transformation in real time.

Topped off with an accuracy that allows users to zoom to over one million per cent, the best PSD import engine available, and full support for SVG, EPS, PDF, PDF/X and FH files, Windows customers are sure to be excited to finally integrate Affinity Designer into their worflows.

Thousands of designers are already testing out Affinity Designer for Windows, including Sam Milton with this beautiful orbit illustration

Want to give it a try? You can still sign up for the Windows Beta here, or find more information on the release on the Affinity Designer website.