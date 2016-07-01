Review: Character Creator for iClone 6

With unlimited variations in character and controls for geometry, materials and props, iClone 6 Character Creator is the perfect solution for creating pre-viz and visualisation work.

Character Creator allows you to design fully-rigged 3D human models

Character creation is a particularly specialised task, but Reallusion might have the answer. For some artists, Character Creator (CC) – a free add-on tool for iClone 6 – could provide a solid solution for generating quality humanoid figures. And with no charge it's an affordable way to create 3D art.

It's best to think of this iClone 6 add-on as an extensive collection of morph targets, props and textures, for a few humanoid models. Similar functionality is available in other applications but not for free. Nor do they integrate with iClone, which is a big selling point, as that integration is where the power lies.

Drill downs make each character look like an individual

Character Creator is simple to use, but that belies the possibilities it presents, with pretty limitless variations available. Once a figure is selected it's easy to choose attributes and make realtime changes. Controls are there for overall adaptions like age, ethnicity and weight, but you can drill down to make precise changes – preventing your character from looking too generic.

Reallusion have spent real development time ensuring there are many choices to help personalise figures – from refined makeup and skin tone controls, to elements of wear and tear, and even rips to add to clothing. The resulting figures are not at the pinnacle of quality; they're not meant to be. They are rigged, and are easy to work with; perfect for pre-viz and visualisation work.