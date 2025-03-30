How to 3D sculpt an epic collectible statue using ZBrush

How-to
By published

Learn how to create a miniature model inspired by Diablo, from concept to final render.

Alessandro Paladdino&#039;s collectible 3D figurine tutorial
(Image credit: Alessandro Paladdino)

For this ZBrush tutorial I chose to base the character design on King Leoric from the Blizzard video game Diablo universe. I wanted to capture the essence of the character in a way that made sense within the games’ lore; an aim for this project was also to improve my modelling skills for the collectibles market. Each stage of the process from the mannequin to post-production proved arduous but still rewarding, which meant I learned a huge amount.

If you're new to ZBrush this tutorial will offer an overview of how to get started, if you already use ZBrush I hope you pick up some new ideas. For more, read Creative Bloq's collection of the best ZBrush tutorials. You may need to upgrade to one of the best laptops for 3D modelling too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Alessandro Paladdino
Alessandro Paladdino
3D artist

Alessandro is a Brazilian 3D artist whose work focuses on collectible statues and miniatures, whether for illustration or 3D printing. He has a passion for fantasy characters and comic characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.