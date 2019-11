London’s first live drawing battle Bigger Picture commences on Thursday 6 November at Shoreditch club Cargo.

The live battles, sponsored by digital art hardware maker Wacom, will be a series of three 20 minute knockout rounds, running through the day, and into an evening, when they'll be overtaken by acts >Lyrix Organix, and the 2014 UK beatbox champ BELLATRIX.

The event is free, but to attend you need to RSVP through the Bigger Picture Facebook page.