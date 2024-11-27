Herman Miller is outdoing itself this Black Friday. The iconic furniture brand is offering 25% off all its office chairs – which include some of the most iconic in the world – plus an extra 5% off with the code SAVE5. That brings the unique Sayl chair down from $735 to $523.

And remember: when you buy direct from Herman Miller, you get an unmatchable 12-year warranty on your chair. That really makes these deals special.

When I've tested Herman Miller office chairs as part of my list of the best office chairs for back pain, they always get glowing reviews, and it's because they are expertly designed, and made from the best materials. The Embody is only one of two chairs that I've ever giving a full 5/5 stars to. Of course, even with the savings, these are pricy purchases, so it might be worth reading my list of the best budget chairs too (you'll find the other chair that got a 5 star review there!)

Herman Miller Black Friday deals: highlights

The Sayl: $735 $523 at Herman Miller

Save 30%: The Sayl is a beautifully designed chair that took aesthetic cues from the Golden Gate Bridge. Unlike that behemoth, it's actually an idea chair for smaller bodies, and fits perfectly in smaller spaces. Ideal if your home office isn't too spacious.

The Aeron: $1,275 $908 at Herman Miller

Save 29%: The Aeron is probably Herman Miller's most popular chair, and it's been a designer and creative's favourite for three decades. I loved using it when reviewing it, and was basically in awe at how beautiful it was. It's also one of the first purpose built ergonomic chairs, and it stands the test of time.

The Embody $1,830 $1,304 at Herman Miller

Save 30%: It would be remiss of me not to report on this wonderful deal on a wonderful chair. It's actually my favourite chair that I've reviewed to date. I love how wide the seat is, how comfortable it feels no matter what position you're in, and I love the brilliantly designed arm rests. If you can afford it, and you only buy one chair, this should be it!

If you're not in the US, have a look at the best deals on Herman Miller chairs wherever you are in the world...