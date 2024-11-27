Herman Miller has 25% off all office chairs right now for Black Friday (plus an extra 5%, with this code)

You can get the iconic Sayl at $523 – and a 12-year warranty on everything!

Three Herman Miller office chairs are on sale right now.
Herman Miller is outdoing itself this Black Friday. The iconic furniture brand is offering 25% off all its office chairs – which include some of the most iconic in the world – plus an extra 5% off with the code SAVE5. That brings the unique Sayl chair down from $735 to $523.

And remember: when you buy direct from Herman Miller, you get an unmatchable 12-year warranty on your chair. That really makes these deals special.

The Sayl: $735 $523 at Herman MillerSave 30%:

The Sayl: $735 $523 at Herman Miller
Save 30%: The Sayl is a beautifully designed chair that took aesthetic cues from the Golden Gate Bridge. Unlike that behemoth, it's actually an idea chair for smaller bodies, and fits perfectly in smaller spaces. Ideal if your home office isn't too spacious.

The Aeron: $1,275 $908 at Herman MillerSave 29%:

The Aeron: $1,275 $908 at Herman Miller
Save 29%: The Aeron is probably Herman Miller's most popular chair, and it's been a designer and creative's favourite for three decades. I loved using it when reviewing it, and was basically in awe at how beautiful it was. It's also one of the first purpose built ergonomic chairs, and it stands the test of time.

The Embody $1,830 $1,304 at Herman MillerSave 30%:

The Embody $1,830 $1,304 at Herman Miller
Save 30%: It would be remiss of me not to report on this wonderful deal on a wonderful chair. It's actually my favourite chair that I've reviewed to date. I love how wide the seat is, how comfortable it feels no matter what position you're in, and I love the brilliantly designed arm rests. If you can afford it, and you only buy one chair, this should be it!

TOPICS
Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

