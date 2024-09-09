I hate how much I love LG’s adorable smart hub robot

The LG Self-Driving AI Home Hub is cuter than the name suggests.

LG Self-Driving AI Home Hub robot
(Image credit: LG)

I've always thought I was immune to the dystopian appeal of house robots, but LG's latest launch at this year's IFA may have converted me. The LG Self-Driving AI Home Hub (yes I know, not the most catchy name), is an ultra-adorable house robot that can connect to home appliances and offer on-the-go advice – think of this little guy as a smart hub on wheels.

Whether it's the cute character design or the dinky portability of this little fella, consider my cold, anti-smart home heart officially thawed. At this year's IFA we've seen LG taking a wholesome domestic approach to AI, referring to its suite of smart home products as "affectionate intelligence". I hate to admit this homely tactic has worked on me – I'd like to preorder an army of these guys immediately.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

