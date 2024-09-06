Lenovo has made a laptop that can move on its own!

I got a first look at the Auto Twist AI PC concept, and it's seriously impressive.

Lenovo Auto Twist proof of concept shown at IFA Berlin
Lenovo has announced the launch of its latest laptop lineup (pardon the alliteration) – which features an array of next-gen devices that are utterly AI-infused and seriously smart. The company invited me to IFA Berlin this year to be one of the first to experience its new roster of AI laptops, and I was blown away by the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC most of all.

This PC responds to voice commands, and using its dual rotation automatic hinge, can open the lid, enter tablet mode, laptop mode, and close itself, all without the user having to touch it. Seeing a demo of this in person (and trying it out for myself) was a surreal experience and it feels like we're really living in the future. Although it feels a little like the lines are blurring rapidly between a robot and a laptop.

Beth Nicholls
