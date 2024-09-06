Lenovo has made a laptop that can move on its own!

Lenovo has announced the launch of its latest laptop lineup (pardon the alliteration) – which features an array of next-gen devices that are utterly AI-infused and seriously smart. The company invited me to IFA Berlin this year to be one of the first to experience its new roster of AI laptops , and I was blown away by the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC most of all.

This PC responds to voice commands, and using its dual rotation automatic hinge, can open the lid, enter tablet mode, laptop mode, and close itself, all without the user having to touch it. Seeing a demo of this in person (and trying it out for myself) was a surreal experience and it feels like we're really living in the future. Although it feels a little like the lines are blurring rapidly between a robot and a laptop.

The video below shows me talking to the Lenovo ThinkBook Auto Twist AI PC during a demo session with Lenovo, and despite my very quiet voice, it worked! This proof of concept is the world's first Auto twist PC design, and it can tilt too. This creative invention is intended for a clutter-free video call experience to help you move freely.

No, the display won't snap off either (I asked). The hinge of the Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC is able to support 20 thousand mechanisms, and can intelligently determine if there is any resistance, like if you were to push your hand against it, and will simply stop. It also has tracking features when taking a photo, and can track you as you move to keep you in the frame, while fully rotating the screen 360 degrees if necessary to keep you on screen.

(Image credit: Future)

This 13.3-inch Auto Twist AI laptop is seemingly just a concept (for now) but Lenovo says to watch this space for more announcements at its Lenovo Tech World showcase next month. Take a look at Lenoco's latest AI devices on its website, including the flagship Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition (Intel model) and the exciting ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 (Snapdragon).