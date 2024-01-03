Okay, yes, LG's new 4K projector is beautiful

Can anything become a stylish art object if you call it a stylish art object? Is the pile of laundry in the corner of my bedroom actually a stylish art object? Is the school photo in my parents' house of a seven year-old me with a tooth missing and my eyes closed actually a stylish art object? The correct answer is no. So when LG described its new projector as a stylish art object (going to stop using that phrase now) ahead of CES 2024, I was sceptical. But now that I've seen pictures of the thing, I can admit it certainly is stylish.

LG this week announced the CineBeam Qube projector, a tiny projector that's just 80mm wide and features a carrying handle. Projectors tend to be pretty awkward or utilitarian in design, but this is one of the most appealing we've seen. And although small, it's capable of projecting 4K UHD resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Sounds like we'd better start making a (small) space in our best projectors roundup.

(Image credit: LG)

In a press release, LG calls the CineBeam Qube a "lifestyle projector" that "doubles as a stylish art object" while "adding a touch of modern sophistication to the room". Strong words, but, in spite of myself, I'm going to just about agree with LG. It's nice. There's a bit of Braun about it. "Industrial design... yes please," one Twitter (sorry, X) user comments, while another adds, "That handle is just perfect".

(Image credit: LG)

"Great for spaces large and small, LG CineBeam Qube is a unique lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “LG’s upgraded projector lineup offers a range of lifestyle-enriching devices that present outstanding spatial integration and versatility as well as immersive, cinematic viewing experiences."

LG hasn't revealed a release date or price for the CineBeam Qube yet, so we'll have to wait until we actually get our hands on the thing to determine whether it's as beautiful (or indeed powerful) as the company claims.