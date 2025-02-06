This £200 monitor from Philips is exactly what I needed for my MacBook Pro

From spreadsheets to Spotify, sometimes all you need is a simple display.

Philips 27E1N1600AE
(Image credit: Future)

Like a lot of creatives, my gaming room setup doubles as my work-from-home office space, and to achieve that true work-play balance, I got myself a budget monitor from Philips that I now use exclusively with my MacBook Pro for more admin-related tasks. What makes the Philips 27E1N1600AE one of the best monitors for MacBook Pro in my opinion, is not only its super-affordable price at under £200, but also the fact that it has a lot of workplace-friendly features that will definitely entice those who work from home (like me).

One of my favourite settings on this monitor is the low-blue-light mode which helps to combat eye strain caused by staring at screens for long periods. I suffer from pretty much all of the symptoms of computer vision syndrome (CVS) including eye strain, headaches, poor posture, and general irritability –which I've been trying to work on (though I'm not sure if my blue-light-blocking glasses are doing much).

Philips 27E1N1600AE
(Image credit: Future)
Secretlab MAGNUS Pro XL desk review
(Image credit: Future)

