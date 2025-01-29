The futuristic Doogee S200 has one of the best phone designs I’ve ever seen

By
published

And at just $400 it’s excellent value for creatives.

Doogee S200 smartphone
(Image credit: Future)
I recently got my hands on the super-rugged Doogee S200 smartphone, and it has a very unique design feature with a digital AMOLED watch display on the back of the handset. This mini screen can be customised with multiple watch faces to choose from, display your notifications, and show a text signature. From a creative standpoint – it’s an absolute design delight.

Outside of the best iPhones for photography, camera phone manufacturers are seriously stepping up their game. I’ve tested several Doogee phones over the years for our sister site, Digital Camera World, and each of these budget camera phones tends to have a unique selling point for challenging environments, whether that’s an infrared heat vision camera or a digital tool kit for construction.

Image 1 of 3
Doogee S200 hands-on
(Image credit: Future)

