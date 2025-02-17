40% off the Samsung Frame TV is my pick of the Presidents' Day deals

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch, 2024)

Was: $1,500

Now: $900 from Amazon

Save: $600

Overview: This is teh second lowest price on the most popular-sized TV in the range of Frame TVs. This is the exact model I reviewed, as well, and I loved it. It has a matte finish so the art looks real; a subscription of $3.99 a month gives you all the great art of the world to look at in 4K detail all day long, and the TV itself is a joy to use.

Key features: | Size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED | Backlight type: Edge-lit | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings.

Release date: August 2024

Price history: The last time I reported on this deal, it was only $300 off, so this is a much better bargain.

Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑