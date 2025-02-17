40% off the Samsung Frame TV is my pick of the Presidents' Day deals
Down from $1,500 to $900, this a picture perfect deal.
I recently got to review Samsung's Frame TV – the 2024 model, with the matte display. And I absolutely loved it. And with Samsung announcing a new Frame TV Pro over at the CES event in January, I'm seeing soem good discounts on the 2024 model for Presidents' Day. The best one? You can get the 55-inch model down from $1,500 to $900 over at Amazon.
This TV is for art and photography lovers – ie, Creative Bloq readers! I really rate it as the best frame TV on sale right now. Check out my Frame TV review for to find out exactly why.
Samsung Frame TV (55-inch, 2024)
Was: $1,500
Now: $900 from Amazon
Save: $600
Overview: This is teh second lowest price on the most popular-sized TV in the range of Frame TVs. This is the exact model I reviewed, as well, and I loved it. It has a matte finish so the art looks real; a subscription of $3.99 a month gives you all the great art of the world to look at in 4K detail all day long, and the TV itself is a joy to use.
Key features: | Size: 55-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED | Backlight type: Edge-lit | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings.
Release date: August 2024
Price history: The last time I reported on this deal, it was only $300 off, so this is a much better bargain.
Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below.
Here is a range of the best prices on the Samsung Frame TV in different sizes.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
