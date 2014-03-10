The top 5 comic strips for designers

Have you ever felt like you were the only designer in the world who has to put up with idiotic clients, irritating colleagues, dreadful bosses or terrible software? Well, you're not - and the proof is in these rib-tickling comic strips.

All of them document the designer's life in a way that gets to the heart of the matter, and all will reassure you that the madness you have to put up with in your working life is by no means unique to your situation....

A regular comic on Freelance Switch, Freelance Freedom is full of wry observations and cringe-worthy moments that poke a stick at the trials and tribulations of the design world. A must-read for anyone who's struck out on their own and doesn't take their profession too seriously.

The Brads is the best comic strip for web designers around. Cartoonist Brad Colbow brings the idiosyncracies and idiocies of the web world to hilarious life - you can see the archives here.

Ken Reynolds is a freelance graphic designer whose cartoons do a neat line in reflecting back the reality of his working life. And anyone who's worked as a freelance designer will soon recognise the commonplace annoyances and insanities that he documents in hilarious fashion. Note that Ken's recently had a baby, so the most recent strips are understandably centred on this life-changing event.

Web Designer Depot is a great resource for web designers, and its weekly comic strip hits the spot every time.

Kopsoky is a wry look at the life of different characters in an IT company, including 'The Admin', 'The Backoffice Assistant', 'The Copywriter', 'The Designer', 'The Developer', and 'The Intern'. If you work in web design and you don't find this observational humour strikes a chord, you're probably doing it wrong.

Seen a great comic strip aimed at designers? Tell us about it in the comments!

