New book is a typographical treat for designers

Type: New Perspectives in Typography is out this September

Lawrence King's latest creative title is a typographic treat for designers and typophiles alike. Type: New Perspectives in Typography takes an A-Z approach to contemporary type design, showcasing the work of more than 100 designers – including David Peardon, Philippe Apeloig, Anthony Burrill and some more surprising entries too.

Collated by Henrik Kubel and Scott Williams, founders of independent typographic studio A2/SW/HK, the book features 500 beautiful full-colour visual examples, alongside though-provoking essays exploring the past and future of type design.

If you have an interest in contemporary type, you'll want Type: New Perspectives in Typography on your bookshelf. Coming this September, it's priced at £27.95.

