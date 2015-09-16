A CV that looks good enough to eat

When you're a student or graduate, the prospect of trying to get your name out into the industry can be an incredibly daunting endeavour. So, the more creative you are, the better your chances of catching the right eye. Peter Roden – currently studying graphic design at London College of Communication – has come up with a delicious way to showcase his skills.
"I'm currently taking a year in industry between the second and third years of my degree to gain valuable experience and work with professionals," he begins. "This is my latest self initiated project 'Chocolate Grotesque'; it was designed to be a beautiful, edible and engaging self promotional tool.
"I am hoping that through this project I will be able to get some interesting graphic design opportunities during the year." With beautifully presented letterpress and a unqiue spin on the tried-and-tested CV, we're sure his efforts won't go unnoticed.
Like this? Read these!