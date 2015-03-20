Resume designed to stand out from the crowd

Berger wanted her job application pack to reflect her personal style

Getting noticed in the design industry can be a tough task; whether you've just graduated or you're looking for a new challenge, your CV needs to stand out from the crowd. We think Denmark-based designer Christin Berger has done just that.

"The idea was to give the company a physical and personalised job application, that would give the company a special visual and tactile experience," she explains. "Simultaneously the application schould reflect my personality, style, interest and skills within graphic design."

Featuring eye-popping colour and carefully put-together patterns, it's a beautiful way to get noticed. Complete with an extensive CV, as well as buisness cards and a covering letter, the bright copper envelope seals the project together.

