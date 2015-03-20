Topics

Resume designed to stand out from the crowd

By () Graphic design  

This innovative job application showcases the kind of creativity that's bound to get you noticed.

Berger wanted her job application pack to reflect her personal style

Getting noticed in the design industry can be a tough task; whether you've just graduated or you're looking for a new challenge, your CV needs to stand out from the crowd. We think Denmark-based designer Christin Berger has done just that.

"The idea was to give the company a physical and personalised job application, that would give the company a special visual and tactile experience," she explains. "Simultaneously the application schould reflect my personality, style, interest and skills within graphic design."

Featuring eye-popping colour and carefully put-together patterns, it's a beautiful way to get noticed. Complete with an extensive CV, as well as buisness cards and a covering letter, the bright copper envelope seals the project together.

