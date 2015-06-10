The 10 best new web design agencies of 2015

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prizes in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including New Agency of the Year. Below is the shortlist based on nominations from the public and in no particular order. We invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

Brotherhood is a new design studio based in England, with Jamie Syke and Fabio Basile at the helm. They have over 20 years of combined experience, and know a thing or two about designing websites and mobile apps.

Mobo creates everything digital, printable, mystical, minimal, visual and analytical.

Rocket Insights helps startups and established companies design, build, and launch their next great product experience.

Ueno is a full-service digital agency with offices in San Francisco and Iceland. Clients include Airbnb, Medium, Cisco, Lonely Planet, Google, Reuters, Fitbit and Dropbox.

The Republic of Quality is a user experience and content strategy duo located in Vancouver, Canada. In 2014 they founded The Design & Content Conference because designers and content strategists are perfect together.

Next page: five more of the best new web design agencies of 2015