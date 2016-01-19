Make 2016 the year you learn to code

Knowing how to code gives you the ability to create incredible works for the web and mobile — you just need to know how to make the most of the languages and tools that make it possible. You can pick up the skills you need with the help of the Complete 2016 Coder Bundle, on sale now for a price you choose.

Whether you want to get into the field of web design for your own creations or you want to boost your skills so you can get a promotion and add some more income to your paycheck, the Complete 2016 Coder Bundle will give you the knowhow you need to be a talented developer with the skills to success. With over 175 hours of actionable content from 10 courses, you'll go from zero to master in no time.

The Complete 2016 Coder Bundle usually retails for $1,992. Right now, you can pick the price you pay for it. Beat the average to unlock it all or get on the leaderboard. It's all up to you!