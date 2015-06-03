The top 10 web designers of 2015

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prizes in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including Designer of the Year. Below is the shortlist based on nominations from the public and in no particular order. We invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

Ashleigh Axios is the White House Creative Director and the incoming president of AIGA DC. She likes using design to help solve the issues of our time.

Heydon Pickering is an interface designer, illustrator and writer from the UK. Heydon is the web accessibility (#a11y) editor for Smashing Magazine and lead designer at Neontribe.

Meg Lewis is the founder of Ghostly Ferns and works with happy companies to execute thoughtful brand strategy and friendly design across various platforms. Meg never takes herself too seriously.

Marcin Wichary has worked as a user experience designer at Google, a fellow at Code for America and currently is a designer at Medium.

Linda Eliasen is a designer and illustrator at Dropbox. She got started with internships at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim and has worked at MailChimp, Codecademy and Squarespace.

Tobias van Schneider is a award-winning German designer, raised in Austria and currently living in New York City. He is building new products as Art Director and Lead Product Designer with Spotify USA.

Karolina is a lead designer and developer at &yet. She’s also an Open Source aficionado and a feminist. She runs CSS Conf in Oakland, California and co-organises JSConf EU.

Yesenia is a designer based out of Philadelphia, PA. Yesenia currently works at Intuitive Company, where her role spans design strategy, user experience, and graphic design. Previously, she was a senior designer at Happy Cog in Philadelphia.

Brent Jackson is a designer and proponent of simplicity, emphasizing systematic approaches, heuristics, qualitative and quantitative research, and designing from the gut. Based in Brooklyn, NY.

Rob is part of We Make Awesome Sh and designs things for screens, normally for the music industry. Clients include Lenny Kravitz, Madeon, Paramore, Glastonbury Festival and Tinie Tempah.

The net awards

Celebrating "the best the internet has to offer", the long-running net awards offers most sought-after awards in the web design world. There are 20 categories this year, with nominees hand-picked by the net magazine team, based on over a thousand public nominations. Voting is now open so vote today!